Dr. Firdous urges media to play role in empowering institutions    

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged media to play its role in strengthening national institutions in the best interest of the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on, Dr. Firdous said media and democracy have a close relationship and both are complementary to each other. She said a road-map of new media and advertisement policy is also being prepared.

The special assistant said that ensuring transparency is the foremost priority of the incumbent government, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Confrontation among institutions harmful for country: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on December 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that any confrontation between the national institutions will be harmful for the country.

PM Imran had chaired a session of the core committee of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to review the current political scenario of the country.

Sources had said that the core committee held consultations over the December 17’s verdict of the special court which pronounced the death sentence to the former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

PM Khan had said the confrontation between national institutions will not serve the country, adding the incumbent government firmly believes in the supremacy of the constitution and ensuring rule of law.

Comments

comments