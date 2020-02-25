ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday termed the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s remarks on Pak-US friendship during ongoing India tour as a big development, ARY NEWS reported.

She said that his remarks applauding Pakistan’s role against terrorism would bury the Indian narrative against the country.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں پاکستان کا عالمی تشخص بہتر سے بہتر ہو رہا ہے۔دنیا کا علاقائی اور عالمی امن کیلئے ہماری کاوشوں کا اعتراف پاکستان کی کامیاب خارجہ پالیسی کا مظہر ہے۔مسئلہ کشمیر ایک مسلمہ حقیقت ہے امید ہے کہ صدرٹرمپ مسئلہ کشمیر پر ضرور بات کریں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 25, 2020



“Trump’s remarks are proof of our efforts towards bringing peace in the region,” she said in her message posted on Twitter.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of delivering war-mongering and hatred speeches should understand the message of friendship and its power.

She said that brutal torture was carried on those protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi during Donald Trump’s visit. “This exposed the true face of Indian regime before the entire world,” she said and added that all have now witnessed as to who has adopted the extremist ideology.

She further said that the international image of Pakistan is improving day by day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The world’s acknowledgement of our efforts towards peace is the success of our foreign policy,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

The adviser to prime minister further said that the Kashmir issue is a proven reality and expressed hope that the US President Donald Trump would talk on the matter during his India visit.

Earlier, the SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday paid tribute to the Kashmiri women for their sacrifices on Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day.

In her message posted on micro-blogging site-Twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it is the worst day depicting the inhumane attitude suffered by the women at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

