Firdous Ashiq Awan says ailing economy back on track

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put the ailing economy on the right track, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a function of a college in Sialkot, Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed the confidence that Pakistan will see forward movement on the path of development in 2020.

Pointing out that present government inherited a difficult economic situation but stability has been achieved through the process of reforms.

The special assistant also expressed the commitment to fully empower the women to project a soft and progressive image of Pakistan.

Read more: Govt to recover every penny looted from national exchequer: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said present government has put the economy on the right track and its benefit will be extended to the masses in the form of relief.

Earlier, talking to the media persons, she said that the world institutions are acknowledging the improvement in the economy.

Awan said the government is committed to promote small and medium enterprises and ensure ease of doing business.

She said the people have rejected the politics of opposition parties which is based on vested interests.

Comments

comments