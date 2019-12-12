Govt to recover every penny looted from national exchequer: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday reiterated that the government will recover each and every penny looted from the national exchequer from the plunderers, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Dr. Firdous said that those blowing the trumpet of political victimization and declaring themselves innocent were involved in loot and plunder of the national wealth.

She said people are compelled to purchase expensive gas owing to the wrong policies of the former prime minister.

The special assistant said that massive irregularities are coming to the fore in the import of LNG from Qatar during the tenure of the previous government. She said the audit report of 2015-16 negates the claims of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Dr. Firdous said the former prime minister will have to answer to the irregularities of Rs108bn and four billion rupees of additional amount received from the consumers.

Earlier on July 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that he would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to plunderers and showed firm resolve to carry forward the process of accountability without being subdued to any pressure or blackmailing.

Addressing gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, Imran Khan had said, “In Naya Pakistan, everyone is accountable and there will not be two separate laws for rich and poor.”

“The PTI government’s vision is to turn the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina”, he had said.

