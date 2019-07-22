No NRO for plunderers, says PM Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that he would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to plunderers and showed firm resolve to carry forward the process of accountability without being subdued to any pressure or blackmailing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing gathering of Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC today, Imran Khan said in Naya Pakistan everyone is accountable and there could not be two separate laws for rich and poor.

“The PTI government’s vision is to turn the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina”, he said.

Talking about the debt of the country, he said Pakistan was looted by previous governments and its debt raised from six thousand billion to thirty thousand billion rupees in just last ten years. He said PTI government inherited huge debt and the national institutions were sinking in the loss.

He said in Naya Pakistan public office holders are being held accountable. This is the real change and our country will become a welfare state.

Read more: No NRO for looters even if they hold APC or launch anti-govt movement: PM Imran

He said the government has reached to agreements with different countries on the basis of which it will bring back the looted money stashed abroad. He said National Accountability Bureau, FIA and other institutions are independent.

He said there are three parallel education systems in Pakistan, PTI government is striving to bring uniform syllabus so that every person can have an equal opportunity. He said students of Madrasas will also be brought into mainstream.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is blessed with minerals but the thing hinders us from their exploration is corruption. He said international companies are well aware of these treasures but they are reluctant to come in Pakistan because of corruption.

He said that he has given direction to investigate Reko Diq case in which Pakistan fined by World Bank.

The Prime Minister said his stance on Afghan solution is being endorsed today and world has understood that there is no military solution for the issue. He pledged that Pakistan will transform and rise every year.

Comments

comments