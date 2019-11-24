Firdous Ashiq Awan urges ECP to probe foreign funding of all parties

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct an audit of all political parties in foreign funding, ARY News reported.

Briefing media about the core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she said the opposition was occupying television screens to propagate baseless and false propaganda against PTI.

Firdous said the legal team of the party would present facts about the party’s case to the Election Commission.

PTI was the pioneer in generating funds from the public and it spearheaded the electoral and political reforms in the political system, she continued.

The special assistant said it was a priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure the independence of the Election Commission and strengthen it as an institution.

She said that PM Imran has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the incident of Holy Quran’s desecration in Norway with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Condemning the incident, the prime minister directed the foreign minister to immediately contact the OIC and inform it of the country’s reservations in this regard, Firdous said while quoting PM Khan.

