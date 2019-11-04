Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal to wait for four years

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to wait for four years, ARY News reported on Monday.

In her series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said it is up to the people of Pakistan as to whom they bring to power.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the parliamentary party today for the development of Pakistan, prosperity of people and strengthening of democracy, while the opposition parties on the other hand are plotting to stoke anarchy and create hurdles in the way of the development of the country.

Special Assistant said rights and interests of people are now being protected instead of filling own pockets by the incumbent government.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, hitting back at JUI-F chief Mualana Fazal-ur-Rehman, had said the government can’t be blackmailed through any threats.

