Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal to wait for four years

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to wait for four years, ARY News reported on Monday.

In her series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said it is up to the people of Pakistan as to whom they bring to power.

مولانا صاحب! اقتدار میں آنے اور جانے کا فیصلہ پاکستان کے عوام نے کرنا ہے۔چار سال کے لئے انتظار فرمائیے ۔گزشتہ اسمبلی میں مولانا صاحب آپ اپنی تقریریں خودسنیں اور رہنمائی حاصل کریں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 4, 2019

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the parliamentary party today for the development of Pakistan, prosperity of people and strengthening of democracy, while the opposition parties on the other hand are plotting to stoke anarchy and create hurdles in the way of the development of the country.

ایک طرف وزیراعظم عمران خان کی زیرصدارت پاکستان کی ترقی، جمہوریت کی مضبوطی اور عوام کی خوشحالی کیلئے پارلیمانی پارٹی کا اجلاس ہو رہا ہے، جبکہ دوسری جانب انتشار، فساد اور عوام کی ترقی کا راستہ روکنے کے منصوبے بنائے جا رہے ہیں۔پوری قوم دیکھ رہی ہے کس کا کیا ایجنڈا اور ترجیح ہے؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 4, 2019

Special Assistant said rights and interests of people are now being protected instead of filling own pockets by the incumbent government.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, hitting back at JUI-F chief Mualana Fazal-ur-Rehman, had said the government can’t be blackmailed through any threats.

