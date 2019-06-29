Firdous Ashiq Awan thanks allies for passage of federal budget

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday thanked its allied parties for supporting the government in passing the federal budget 2019-20, ARY News reported.

The government had passed the budget by showing its strength in National Assembly, she said while talking to media.

She said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan opposition was given fair chance in the Lower House to debate on the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.

“The federal budget is a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan,” she added, adding that passage of the budget is a defeat of the opposition.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government will take steps in the best interest of the country and the nation,

Earlier in the day, the PTI leader said that the government taking bold decisions for the brighter future of people.

