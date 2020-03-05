Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday took to Twitter and highlighted the steps taken by the current government to ensure women’s rights in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that each and every Muslim man and woman’s role models are Hazrat Fatima (AS) and the wives of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

She also said that the first Independent businesswoman of Islam’s history was Khadija (AS) which is a testament to the rights and empowerment Islam gives to its women.

She added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was dedicated to ensuring women’s rights with benchmark achievements like the ‘Zainab Alert Bill’ and provisions ensuring women’s rights to family property.

She said that such actions are clear indicators that the government is all for empowering the country’s women but spreading vulgarity and immorality in the garb of free speech and women’s rights were not permissible.

Admonishing the media, SAPM Awan said that the media needs to have a moral and ethical compass that needs to adjust itself when it comes to sensitive topics and play a responsible role.

