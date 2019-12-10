ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government is determined to establish more technology parks in educational institutions to promote knowledge based economy.

In a tweet, referring to the establishment of Science and Technology Park at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Firdous Ashiq Awan said this project will play the role of a bridge between academia and the industry.

وزیراعظم عمران خان ملک کی دیگر درسگاہوں میں بھی ٹیکنالوجی پارکس بنانے کے لیے پرعزم ہیں۔جدید دور میں ٹیکنالوجی کی اہمیت سے انکار نہیں کیاجاسکتا، انسانی زندگی کا کوئی شعبہ ٹیکنالوجی کے بغیر مکمل نہیں۔

She said this park will promote research and give impetus to digital economy.

The SAPM said the Science and Technology Park will provide a platform to researchers to sit together and take practical steps for the development of technology based economy.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) at the National University of Sciences and Technology’s (NUST) Jinnah Auditorium.

The “NSTP being first of its kind in Pakistan is a platform to catalyse the knowledge economy, has been launched under the overarching theme of ‘INNOVATE PAKISTAN’ – a platform designed to synergise researchers, creators, investors, implementers and end users of technologies to transform innovative ideas into successful products and services, while promulgating a culture of entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

