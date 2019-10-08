PM Khan’s visit to further strengthen Pakistan-China friendship: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Tuesday said that the ongoing visit to PM Imran Khan will further strengthen the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China.

Firdous Ashiq Awan in her Twitter messages said that the visit exhibits the strong bilateral ties between both countries which is the best example to the global nations.

She said that the premier’s recent visit will further cement economic and strategic relations between Islamabad and Beijing.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا دورہ چین دونوں ممالک کے مابین گہری اور لازوال دوستی کے بندھن کو مزید مضبوط کرے گا۔ہمالیہ سے بلند، سمندروں سے گہری اور شہد سے میٹھی دوستی محبتوں کی آئینہ دار ہے جس کی اقوام عالم میں بھرپور گونج سنائی دیتی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 8, 2019

Awan detailed that PM Khan will hold important meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister in order to exchange views on the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The minister also thanked Beijing’s support to Pakistan’s stance for Kashmiris.

She added that the premier will also apprise the Chinese leadership regarding the government’s decisions for the projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

وزیر اعظم عمران خان دورے کے دوران چینی صدر شی جن پنگ اور وزیراعظم لی کی چیانگ سے ملاقاتیں کرینگے۔مقبوضہ جموں کشمیرمیں تشویشناک صورتحال پر چینی قیادت سے تبادلہ خیال کریں گے اور سی پیک منصوبوں پر عملدرآمد کے حوالے سے حکومتی تاریخی فیصلوں سے بھی آگاہ کریں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 8, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit to China where he was received by Chinese Cultural Minister Luo Shugang at the airport.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan envoy’s to China Naghmana Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani are also accompanying Prime Minister Khan during the visit.

The PM will meet the Chinese leadership and exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5 August. The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China.

