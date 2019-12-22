Govt, nationals are firmly standing with Pakistan armed forces: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that the government and nationals are firmly standing with its armed forces, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that India is spreading wrong information to the world after carrying out provocative actions along Line of Control (LoC) in order to divert attention from its internal situation.

She said that Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had realised the theory of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] at the time of independence movement which is proved as India’s claims for being a largest democratic state have now exposed.

Read: Pakistan Army gave befitting response to Indian ceasefire violation: FM

Awan added India is now propagating against Pakistan to divert world’s attention from its internal conflicts, whereas, Pakistani media is highlighting facts to expose New Delhi’s cruel face. The special assistant said that the chaos created across India due to its controversial citizenship bill.

While criticising the opposition leadership, Awan said that a political party remembers its slain leader, Benazir Bhutto, at the time of her death anniversary. She slammed that those came into power through ‘selection’ have landed into country’s politics just like a skylab and criticising an elected prime minister.

She asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to bring democracy in Sindh first by giving freedom to the chief minister.

Taking aim at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Awan said the N-League leadership has now started fleeing abroad after leaving its voters along in the country.

