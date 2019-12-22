ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take notice of the Indian government’s dangerous steps which are playing havoc with peace in the region.

The minister in a statement cautioned that India can resort to a false flag operation to divert attention from ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Act in the neighbouring country.

He said the Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the LoC, which reportedly inflicted a large number of casualties on them as their posts were targeted.

FM Qureshi said all minorities, particularly Muslims, in India have been protesting against the discriminatory citizenship law. He said he had informed UN Security Council about apprehensions and possible threats in his letter on 12th of this month.

READ ALSO: PM sounds alarm over protests in India, says ‘threat to Pak increasing’

Earlier, on Dec 21, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had clarified no “major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media” had taken place.

In a tweet on the micro-blogging site, the DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that intermittent ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Indian army continue along the Line of Control (LoC) and are befittingly responded.

He further said that in response to the violations in Dewa Sector, there are reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties of Indian soldiers.

Comments

comments