Firdous Ashiq Awan calls for joint strategy to counter Islamophobia

JEDDAH: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan says that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was a platform uniting Muslims across the world.

Talking to media persons after her arrival at Jeddah, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan had always played its due role for Ummah’s unity and resolution of its problems.

She said it is an honor for her to represent Pakistan at the golden jubilee ceremonies of the OIC.

The SAPM said in the present world scenario, there was a dire need to forge unity among the Muslim world and Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an active leader.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there was a need to promote the real message of Islam from the platform of the OIC.

Read more: Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey to open English channel to tackle Islamophobia

She said that negative propaganda against Islam could be countered by projecting the real message of Islam.

Awan urged the OIC members to pay heed to the cries of the hapless Kashmiris and represent their sentiments and pressurize India to give the people of Kashmir their inherent right to self-determination.

She also underscored the need to chalk out a joint strategy to counter increasing Islamophobia. Terming the recent Norway incident of desecration of Holy Quran, Awan demanded strict punishments for such elements.

