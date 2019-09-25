Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey to open English channel to tackle Islamophobia

NEW YORK: Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia have decided to launch a joint English channel to counter Islamophobia, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following a trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad of Malaysia n New York.

PM Imran Khan took to twitter saying, “President Erdogan, PM Mahatir and myself had a meeting today in which we decided our 3 countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on our great religion – Islam.”

Read More: Terrorism Has Nothing To Do With Any Religion: PM Imran Khan

“The English channel would produce films on Muslim history to educate our own people and world; Issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence,” he added.

President Erdogan, PM Mahatir and myself had a meeting today in which we decided our 3 countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on our great religion – Islam. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 25, 2019

Pakistan’s permanent representative Maleeha Lodhi in her tweet wrote, “The three leaders have agreed “to promote the narrative of Muslims to counter Islamophobia and to cooperate in the area of film and also establish a joint TV channel”.

Read More: Int’l community failed in acting according to expectations on Kashmir: PM Khan

At the trilateral summit between Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia the three leaders agreed to promote the narrative of Muslims to counter Islamophobia and to cooperate in the area of film and also establish a joint TV channel — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 25, 2019

All three countries should pool their talent and share knowledge and R&D to build intellectual capacity in a number of areas – PM Mahathir and PM Imran Khan agree on this on Pakistan Turkey Malaysia collaboration — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 25, 2019

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UNGA session on September 27.

Comments

comments