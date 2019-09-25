Terrorism has nothing to do with any religion: PM Imran Khan

NEW YORK: Speaking at a high-level round-table discussion on “Countering Hate Speech” in the United Nations (UN) alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, PM Imran Khan said that terrorism has nothing to do with any religion but it is the marginalization of any community that leads to radicalization, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Noting the growing incidents of discrimination and violence, the prime minister underscored the importance of addressing both the catalysts and consequences of the phenomena.

Read More: Int’l community failed in acting according to expectations on Kashmir: PM Khan

Imran Khan maintained that terrorism has nothing to do with any religion but sadly, some western leaders associated suicide bombings and acts of terror with Islam and coined terms like ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ and ‘Islamic extremism’ for political benefits without taking into consideration how this behaviour might give rise to Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also called for effective measures to counter hate speech and Islamophobia in the west.

Read More: Trilateral meeting between PM Khan, Malaysia’s Mahathir, Erdogan today

He cautioned against attempts to denigrate revered personalities and scriptures cloaked in the ‘right to freedom of expression’ and opinion.

There is a need for promoting greater understanding and tolerance among and between communities across the world, said Khan.

Read More: World would’ve reacted differently had Kashmiris not been Muslims: PM Khan

Addressing the event, the Turkish President said, that hate speech was the worst kind of crime against humanity, those that incite violence committed injustice.

He also added that Muslims across the globe had faced the worst kind of hate speech, discrimination, and persecution.

Comments

comments