PTI candidate winning NA-75 by-polls, claims Firdous Ashiq Awan

DASKA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is winning the NA-75 Daska by-poll with the lead of 7,827 votes.

In her media talk outside the Returning Officer’s office, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PML-N has requested a delay in the announcement of the result, the CEC has forwarded the matter to the provincial election commission to probe.

She raised questions over RO for not discharging his duties properly. Awan said challenging the result is right of Ahsan Iqbal, but results should be announced first.

The SACM Punjab said that she stands by her tweet that the PTI candidate is winning NA-75 by-poll by 7,827 votes and added that PML-N wants results of their choice.

Read more: NA-75 by-poll: Returning officer withholds result

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the election rules were violated in NA-75 and valuable lives were lost. She asked that why the presiding officers delayed the result.

ڈسکہ NA75 ضمنی الیکشن کے تمام 360 پولنگ سٹیشنز کے نتائج کے مطابق پاکستان تحریک انصاف 7,827 ووٹس کی برتری حاصل کرکے میدان مار چکی ہے! ن لیگ کے احسن اقبال، جاوید لطیف، کنیز جونیئر اور عطا تارڑ نے RO کو یرغمال بنارکھا ہے۔ الیکشن نتائج کا اعلان کرنے سے روکا جا رہا ہے! — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 20, 2021

Earlier, the returning officer in NA-75 Daska withheld the by-poll result.

