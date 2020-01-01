Now is the time for happiness in people’s lives, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the New Year will be the year of economic stability and the people’s progress, prosperity and well-being.

Having been through troubling times, the people of Pakistan will now see happiness, good news and prosperity in their lives this year, she said in a Twitter post on the New Year’s Day. InshAllah, she added, their hopes and wishes will be fulfilled.

نیا سال قومی ترقی، معاشی استحکام،عوامی فلاح اور خصوصاً عام آدمی کی خوشحالی کا سال ہو گا۔پاکستان کے عوام نے جن مشکل حالات کا سامنا کیا اب انکی زندگیوں میں خوشیوں،خوشخبریوں اور خوشحالی کا وقت آرہا ہے۔انشاءاللہ انکی امیدیں اور امنگیں پوری ہوں گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 1, 2020



Ms. Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan put the national economy on the right path by taking tough and courageous decisions.

The fruits of these decisions will reach the people in the months and years to come, she added.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے مشکل اور جراتمندانہ فیصلوں سے ملکی معیشت درست سمت پر ڈال دی ہے۔ان فیصلوں کے ثمرات آنے والے ماہ و سال میں عوام تک پہنچیں گے۔اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہے کہ نیا سال پاکستان اور دنیا بھر میں بسنے والوں کے لیے امن اور سلامتی لائے۔ آمین — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 1, 2020

She prayed that may the New Year bring peace and stability to the people living in Pakistan and across the globe.

