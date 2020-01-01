Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Now is the time for happiness in people’s lives, says Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan Tweet

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the New Year will be the year of economic stability and the people’s progress, prosperity and well-being.

Having been through troubling times, the people of Pakistan will now see happiness, good news and prosperity in their lives this year, she said in a Twitter post on the New Year’s Day. InshAllah, she added, their hopes and wishes will be fulfilled.


Ms. Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan put the national economy on the right path by taking tough and courageous decisions.

The fruits of these decisions will reach the people in the months and years to come, she added.

She prayed that may the New Year bring peace and stability to the people living in Pakistan and across the globe.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Gas Crisis: CNG stations’ shutdown continues in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

Pakistan

Justice Mamoon Rashid sworn in as new LHC chief justice

Pakistan

Skardu shivers at -18°C as cold wave continues to grip most country

Pakistan

Schools in Sindh reopen after winter vacations


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close