Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises opposition parties for by-elections demand

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on opposition parties’ demand for the mid-term elections in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it is strange that those supported completion of the full term during their own rule are now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet, she said, “Opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for ten months, but they would have remained without it for four more years.”

اپنے دور میں میں آئینی مدت پوری کرنے کی حمایت کرنے والے آج کس منہ سے مڈ ٹرم انتخابات کی بات کر رہے ہیں؟یہ لوگ 10 ماہ اقتدار کے بغیر نہیں گزار سکتے؟اقتدار کے بغیر ایسے تڑپ رہے ہیں جیسے مچھلی پانی کے بغیر۔اب انہیں چار سال ایسے ہی تڑپنا ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 30, 2019

On Saturday, Firdous Ashiq Awan had termed the passage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) first federal budget in the National Assembly the opposition’s defeat.

“The government will take every step in the interest of the country as well as the nation. The opposition will face defeat on every front,” she had said in a Tweeter statement.

