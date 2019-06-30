Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises opposition parties for by-elections demand

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on opposition parties’ demand for the mid-term elections in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it is strange that those supported completion of the full term during their own rule are now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet, she said, “Opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for ten months, but they would have remained without it for four more years.”

On Saturday, Firdous Ashiq Awan had termed the passage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) first federal budget in the National Assembly the opposition’s defeat.

Firdous Ashiq Awan thanks allies for passage of federal budget

“The government will take every step in the interest of the country as well as the nation. The opposition will face defeat on every front,” she had said in a Tweeter statement.

