Firdous Ashiq Awan holds past govt responsible for ruining country’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan holding past government responsible for crunch economic situation, has said the economy is heading towards improvement following the difficult decisions taken by the PTI government.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan, “The flag bearers of dynastic politics are felling pain that why Prime Minister Imran Khan rid Pakistan of the dictatorial rule of two families”.

موروثی سیاست کے علمبرداروں کو تکلیف ہے کہ عمران خان نے پاکستانیوں کو دو خاندانوں کے آمرانہ راج سے آزاد کیوں کرایا؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 30, 2019

“We are releasing masses burden and the economy is improving amid difficult decisions taken by the incumbent government, despite payment of record debt during the financial year 2018-19, trade deficit was reduced by eight percent while remittances witnessed an increase of nine percent”, she continued.

ماضی کے حکمرانوں کا قوم پر لادا ہوا بوجھ اتار رہے ہیں۔ حکومتی مشکل فیصلوں کے نتیجے میں معیشت بہتری کی طرف بڑھ رہی ہے۔ مالی سال 2019 میں ریکارڈ تعداد میں قرضوں کی ادائیگیوں کے ساتھ ساتھ تجارتی خسارہ 8 فیصد کم ہوا جبکہ ترسیلات زر میں 9 فیصد اضافہ ہوا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 30, 2019

In another tweet, Awan said under the garb of Charter of Democracy, these flag bearers of dynastic politics had also fixed the turns of their children.

موروثی سیاست کے علمبرداروں نے میثاق جمہوریت کے نام پر اپنی اولادوں تک کی باریوں کا شیڈول طے کیا تھا۔ پاکستان کے عوام نے آپ کے جعلی مینڈیٹ کے خلاف عمران خان کو حقیقی مینڈیٹ دے کر آپ کا منصوبہ ناکام کردیا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 30, 2019

Last week, SAPM, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the former rulers’ corruption ruined the country’s economy.

