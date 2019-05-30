Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Firdous Ashiq Awan holds past govt responsible for ruining country’s economy

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan holding past government responsible for crunch economic situation, has said the economy is heading towards improvement following the difficult decisions taken by the PTI government.  

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan, “The flag bearers of dynastic politics are felling pain that why Prime Minister Imran Khan rid Pakistan of the dictatorial rule of two families”.

“We are releasing masses burden and the economy is improving amid difficult decisions taken by the incumbent government, despite payment of record debt during the financial year 2018-19, trade deficit was reduced by eight percent while remittances witnessed an increase of nine percent”, she continued.

In another tweet, Awan said under the garb of Charter of Democracy, these flag bearers of dynastic politics had also fixed the turns of their children.

Last week, SAPM, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the former rulers’ corruption ruined the country’s economy.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC rejects govt request to defer hearing on hike in fuel prices

Pakistan

Mohsin Dawar arrested from North Waziristan: sources

Must Read

Hajj quota: Second balloting for unsuccessful applicants on Monday

Pakistan

NAB files reference in court against Agha Siraj, others


ARY NEWS URDU