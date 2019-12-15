‘PM’s visit to strengthen strategic partnership of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that the recent visit of PM Imran Khan to Riyadh will further strengthen strategic partnership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her messages on a social media website, said that Riyadh has always supported Pakistan in a tough time. She welcomed the support of Saudi Arabia over the Kashmir issue.

She expressed hopes that PM Khan’s recent visit will further improve strategic partnership and take the bilateral ties to new heights besides empowering longstanding brotherly relations between both countries.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا دورہ سعودی عرب دونوں ممالک کی قیادت کے دوطرفہ تعلقات نئی بلندیوں تک پہنچانے کے عزم کا آئینہ دار ہے۔یہ دورہ دونوں ممالک کے مابین اسٹریٹجک پارٹنرشپ کو مزیدمضبوط اوردیرینہ برادرانہ تعلقات کو تقویت دے گا۔سعودی عرب نے آزمائش کی ہر گھڑی میں پاکستان کا ساتھ دیا ہے — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 15, 2019

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان کو مقبوضہ جموں و کشمیر کی تازہ ترین صورتحال سے آگاہ کیا۔دونوں رہنماؤں کا کشمیر کاز کو او آئی سی کے پلیٹ فارم اور دیگر ذرائع سے تقویت دینے پر تبادلہ خیال نہایت خوش آئند ہے۔مسئلہ کشمیر پر سعودی عرب کی حمایت کا شکریہ ادا کرتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 15, 2019

The special assistant said PM Khan apprised Saudi leadership regarding the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She also praised the decision to highlight Kashmir cause through the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other sources.

Awan also welcomed the Saudi leadership’s offer to provide assistance to Pakistan in the tourism sector where the country is emerging as an attractive destination around the world.

پاکستان دنیا بھر میں سیاحت کے لئے ایک حسین اور پرکشش منزل بن کر ابھر رہا ہے۔شعبہ سیاحت میں سعودی تعاون کی پیشکش کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 15, 2019

PM Imran Khan returned home after concluding his daylong visit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman personally bid farewell to Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Riyadh International Airport.

Pakistan’s prime minister held talks with Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman over various issues of mutual interests and bilateral matters during his visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) in the holy city of Madina and offered Nawafil there in the first leg of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s prime minister briefed Saudi Crown Prince about the situation of the occupied Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC) in a bilateral meeting.

He also thanked Prince Mohammed Bin Salman over his active role in the OIC in support of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia offered cooperation to Pakistan in the tourism sector and a Saudi delegation will soon visit Pakistan in this respect, according to a joint statement.

