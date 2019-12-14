PM Imran Khan meets Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia for talks with Saudi leadership on entire spectrum of bilateral relations and situation in region, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Prime Minister met the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman and various issues of mutual interests and bilateral matters came under discussion.

Governor Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz welcomed him at Airport in Riyadh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) in Madina Munawwara and offered Nawafil there as first leg of his one-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

Prior to his Saudi Arabia’s visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan had said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here”, he had said.

