Firdous Ashiq Awan says PM Khan will leave his office after four years

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Imran Khan will leave the Prime Minister House after four years, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Yes, the prime minister will leave his office, but after completing his constitutional term.”

The SAPM on Sharif family said, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will take action against the Sharif family under the law of the land, in case of non-cooperation.

The Sharif family should reply, if they have not committed crime of money laundering, she added.

Taking on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Awan said, the PPP leader is using un democratic language. She said former president Asif Ali Zardari is facing graft charges, the courts have to decide about his bail on medical grounds.

Read more: Opposition not serious on law-making: SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier this week, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate for the five-year tenure and the new prime minister should only come after fresh polls.

The remarks from the federal government spokesman came after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) refused to become part of any legislation in the parliament in the presence of the incumbent prime minister.

