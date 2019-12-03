ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday called out the opposition and said that they were running away from process of parliamentary law-making, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan took to Twitter where she first blasted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal for advocating on the behest of Sharif family, Awan question Iqbal on this behavior and asked him for how long was he willing to keep the advocacy up.

She continued that PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif’s past deeds were now coming back to haunt him and blaming the process of accountability on the government’s whims was ludicrous.

She said that all institutes established to ensure transparency and accountability in national matters were sovereign, the law has taken its due course and was now knocking on Shehbaz Sharif’s door.

Lambasting the opposition in the parliament, SAPM Awan claimed that the opposition parties were staying clear of forming and implementing new laws, hence running away from their prime responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken back its petition in the Supreme Court that challenged the bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Iqbal housing scam case.

The Supreme Court (SC) has wrapped up the petition against Shehbaz Sharif filed by the anti-corruption watchdog which sought the suspension of bail to the opposition leader in a case related to the Ashiana Iqbal housing scandal.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that bail cannot be suspended in prima facie case. He added that few people had spent many years in jail due to lack of progress in Ashiana case.

