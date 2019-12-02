Firdous Ashiq Awan hails Pak-China relation as everlasting

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the implementation of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflects the everlasting relationship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said this arrangement will facilitate Pakistani traders to exports its products to the Chinese market on zero duty.

The Special Assistant noted that the country’s textile sector will benefit the most under this agreement.

In addition, those producing agriculture and leather products as well as confectionary items and biscuits will take full advantage from it.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this FTA, Pakistani traders will get the opportunity to export 313 new products to the Chinese markets.

The two countries have completed all the legal procedures and formalities to start implementation of the agreement.

Pakistan and China signed a protocol for implementation of the agreement during the last visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

Pakistan is already enjoying zero duty on export of 724 products to China under the first Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2006.

