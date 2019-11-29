Groundbreaking of first economic zone under CPEC soon: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government is targeting the groundbreaking of first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by the end of next month.

In a tweet on Friday, he expressed the determination to open two more SEZs within current fiscal year.

He said under the first phase, one each Special Economic Zone is being established in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Asad also said the government is focusing on the development of SEZs under the CPEC to accelerate industrialization and job creation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on November 19 took oath as Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiative, at the President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September hinted to give new responsibilities to former finance minister Asad Umar in the federal cabinet.

During an interaction with former finance minister, the prime minister asked him that what was he doing these days? Asad replied that he was free. PM Imran told him that he will no longer remain free.

The PTI MNA from Islamabad stepped down as the country’s finance minister, on April 18, after PM Imran asked him to take the portfolio of petroleum, which he declined and opted to quit the federal cabinet.

