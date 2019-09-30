PM Imran hints at major reshuffle in cabinet, Asad Umar likely to return

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday hinted that few more underperforming ministers will be shown the door, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party meeting, PM Imran hinted to give new responsibilities to former finance minister Asad Umar in the federal cabinet.

During an interaction with Asad Umar, the prime minster asked him that what was he doing these days? Asad replied that he was free. PM Imran told him that he will no longer remain free.

On the occasion, he lashed out at his MNA Noor Alam Khan over criticizing his own government in the assembly. He directed the lawmaker to express his personal emotions in the parliamentary party meeting.

PM Imran briefed the participants about his meetings with world leaders and his address at the UN General Assembly in New York. The meeting paid rich tribute to the prime minister over successfully highlighting the Kashmir issue at the UN.

Earlier on March 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to review quarterly performance of ministries and issued directives to compile reports within 14 days.

Ministries had been given two weeks to finalise its quarterly performance reports to be reviewed by the PM Khan during an upcoming session, sources said.

Sources had added that performance of the ministries will be reviewed on the basis of targets presented in the cabinet in November 2018.

