Firdous slams PML-N for ‘playing politics’ on NAB Ordinance

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets on Sunday termed PML-N’s playing politics on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance, 2019 unfortunate.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is squeaky clean, due to which he doesn’t fear accountability.

The country’s top court declared him “Sadiq and Amin,” she said, adding even the worst of his political enemies have and will fail to prove charges of any financial wrongdoing against him.

Firdous Ashiq Awan  said PM Khan’s “Jihad” against corruption is still ongoing.

NAB’s duty is to take action against mega corruption scandals, which it would do with more powers and better focus, she added.

Those government employees who achieved personal objectives by exploiting procedural loopholes or institutional flaws will face action, she warned, adding public office holders who multiplied their wealth while being in office are not exempt.

