‘2020 to be year of prosperity, progress’: Firdous flays Bilawal over poll prediction

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says 2020 will be the year of prosperity and progress.

Taking aim at PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a series of tweets, she said his prediction about elections the next year is ludicrous and negates the philosophy of his slain mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Ms. Awan said the PPP’s recent defeat in a Larkana by-poll was the people’s call for revolt against corruption.

The special assistant, addressing the young PPP leader, said the public has brought about a true people’s rule under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by pulling the regimes of the two families imposed on them for the past two decades to ground.

ALSO READ: Bilawal vows to complete Benazir Bhutto’s unfinished mission

“The opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy,” she said, adding it upholds democracy in one breath and opposes it in another.

When they are in power, they want their government to complete its tenure but when the people bring Imran Khan to power, why don’t they accept him, Ms Awan questioned.

ALSO READ: Bibi Shaheed’s mission, corruption cannot go side by side, Firdous tells Bilawal

