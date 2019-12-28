ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says 2020 will be the year of prosperity and progress.

Taking aim at PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a series of tweets, she said his prediction about elections the next year is ludicrous and negates the philosophy of his slain mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Ms. Awan said the PPP’s recent defeat in a Larkana by-poll was the people’s call for revolt against corruption.

بلاول صاحب! 2020 عوامی خوشحالی اور قومی ترقی کا سال ہوگا۔اپنے گھر لاڑکانہ سے شکست کھانے والوں کے منہ سے نئے سال میں نئے الیکشن کی بات مضحکہ خیز اور بی بی شہید کے فلسفے کی نفی ہے۔لاڑکانہ کی حالیہ شکست کرپشن کے خلاف عوام کا اعلان بغاوت ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 28, 2019

The special assistant, addressing the young PPP leader, said the public has brought about a true people’s rule under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by pulling the regimes of the two families imposed on them for the past two decades to ground.

ALSO READ: Bilawal vows to complete Benazir Bhutto’s unfinished mission

بلاول صاحب! پاکستان کے عوام نے دو خاندانوں کے دہائیوں سے مسلط اقتدار کو زمین بوس کر کے عمران خان کی قیادت میں حقیقی عوامی راج قائم کر دیا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 28, 2019

“The opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy,” she said, adding it upholds democracy in one breath and opposes it in another.

When they are in power, they want their government to complete its tenure but when the people bring Imran Khan to power, why don’t they accept him, Ms Awan questioned.

اپوزیشں قیادت سیاسی منافقت کی بدترین مثال ہے۔ایک ہی سانس میں جمہوریت کی حمایت دوسرے میں مخالفت کرتے ہیں۔خود اقتدار میں ہوں تو حکومت آئینی مدت پوری کرے،عوام اقتدار عمران خان کو دیں تو ان کی طبیعت ناگوار کیوں؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 28, 2019

ALSO READ: Bibi Shaheed’s mission, corruption cannot go side by side, Firdous tells Bilawal

Comments

comments