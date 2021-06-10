ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday sent a legal notice to the PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail for what she called hurling ‘baseless allegations’ at her during a TV show, ARY News reported.

Awan sent the notice to the PPP leader through her lawyers on Thursday.

She said that during a TV show on June 9, Mandokhail used foul language against her later father and made false allegations of corruption against her.

وکلاء سے مشاورت کے بعد پیپلزپارٹی کے قادر مندوخیل کے خلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کا آغاز کردیا ہے۔ تاکہ آئندہ کسی بھی خاتون کے ساتھ بدتمیزی اور گھٹیا رویہ اختیار کرنے کا راستہ روکا جائے۔ قانونی نوٹس جلد انہیں موصول ہوجائے گا! pic.twitter.com/2mKGD8QTj7 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 10, 2021

The notice gives PPP MNA 14 days to not only retract allegations and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs1 billion as compensation.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made headlines again on Thursday after footage of her getting into a physical altercation with PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail went viral on social media.

ٹاک شو کے دوران پیپلزپارٹی کے قادر مندوخیل کی جانب دھمکیاں دی گئیں۔ قادر مندوخیل نے بدزبانی اور بدکلامی کرتے ہوئے میرے مرحوم والد اور مجھے گالیاں دیں۔ اپنے دفاع میں مجھے انتہائی قدم اٹھانا پڑا! قانونی ٹیم سے مشاورت کےبعد قادر مندوخیل کےخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کی جائیگی۔ pic.twitter.com/7AbDNMaHV0 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 9, 2021

Speaking about the incident, the Punjab chief minister’s aide alleged that Mandokhel used foul language against her later father and her, which angered her.

