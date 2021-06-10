Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan serves MNA Qadir Mandokhail Rs1bn defamation notice

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday sent a legal notice to the PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail for what she called hurling ‘baseless allegations’ at her during a TV show, ARY News reported.

Awan sent the notice to the PPP leader through her lawyers on Thursday.

She said that during a TV show on June 9, Mandokhail used foul language against her later father and made false allegations of corruption against her.

The notice gives PPP MNA 14 days to not only retract allegations and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs1 billion as compensation.

Read More: PPP’s Qadir Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-poll recount

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made headlines again on Thursday after footage of her getting into a physical altercation with PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail went viral on social media.

Speaking about the incident, the Punjab chief minister’s aide alleged that Mandokhel used foul language against her later father and her, which angered her.

