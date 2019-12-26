‘ANF to appeal against LHC’s verdict in Rana Sanaullah case’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said an appeal will be filed by Anti-Narcotics Force in the Supreme Court against the verdict of the Lahore High Court for granting bail to Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in his media statement, said that ANF will file an appeal against the detailed verdict of LHC that granted release to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on bail. She criticised that the media trial of ANF is continued which is a national institution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had approved the bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case on December 24.

The high court announced its reserved verdict where the judge ordered to release Rana Sanaullah after granting its bail plea in the drugs possession case. The petitioner was directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each to the court.

She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Jalalpur canal project which will give benefits to the people of Punjab.

The special assistant said a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the verdict in COAS extension case. She detailed that the government has filed a review plea for the removal of legal flaws in the judgement. Awan added that the forum of Parliament will also be available after the review plea.

Earlier in the day, a review petition was filed by the federal government against the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) extension case.

The federal government has sought formation of a larger bench by the apex court in its review petition. It is also sought to conduct in-camera hearing of the plea, sources said.

