Pakistan espouses peace and stability in region: Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan espouses peace and stability in the region.

“The prime minister made it clear that Pakistan will never become part of any new war, which is neither in the interest of the region nor the entire world,” she said, taking to Twitter on Thursday.

Peace in the Middle East will pave the way for peace in both the region and the world, Ms. Awan said, reiterating that Islamabad will play its positive role for peace in the Islamic world as well as the entire globe.

The special assistant said the prime minister’s directives for Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to undertake visits to Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States to hold meetings with the foreign ministers of these countries to help calm tensions in the region is a testimony to Pakistan being a responsible democratic state in the comity of nations.

