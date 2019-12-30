Web Analytics
State fulfilling responsibility by providing shelter, food: Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the state is fulfilling its responsibility by providing shelter and food to the needy.

In a series of tweets, she said provision of shelter to the homeless people suffering from severe cold reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan’s feelings for the poor.

 

Ms Awan said the foundation of new Pakistan has been laid on these feelings. She added the welfare of humanity is the mission of Imran Khan’s life.

 

The special assistant said Prime Minister Khan has continuously been taking measures for betterment of the downtrodden segment of the society.

