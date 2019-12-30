ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the state is fulfilling its responsibility by providing shelter and food to the needy.

In a series of tweets, she said provision of shelter to the homeless people suffering from severe cold reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan’s feelings for the poor.

سخت سردی سے ٹھٹھرتے بے گھر افرادکیلئے سائباں کی دستیابی وزیراعظم عمران خان کے احساس کا مظہر ہے۔ (ن) لیگی ترجمانوں کا پناہ گاہوں کو بلا جواز تنقید کا نشانہ بنانا غریب دشمنی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 30, 2019

Ms Awan said the foundation of new Pakistan has been laid on these feelings. She added the welfare of humanity is the mission of Imran Khan’s life.

بے آسرا غریبوں کو چھت اور کھانا فراہم کرکے ریاست اپنی ذمہ داری پوری کر رہی ہے۔انسانیت کی فلاح و خیر خواہی عمران خان کی زندگی کا نصب العین ہے ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 30, 2019

The special assistant said Prime Minister Khan has continuously been taking measures for betterment of the downtrodden segment of the society.

Comments

comments