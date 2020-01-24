Info adviser rejects TI report after showing serious concerns

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has rejected the report of Transparency International (TI) over corruption index after showing serious concerns, ARY News reported on Friday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing the media, said the TI report has sparked a debate everywhere, however, the latest corruption index has raised questions over the transparency of the organisation. She demanded to expose the suspicious criteria of TI’s listing of countries in its corruption index.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She reminded that the person who is representing the organisation in Pakistan had shown support to the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) The head of TI Pakistan chapter had been awarded by PML-N who had been appointed as an ambassador. She said how can an individual accepts for the highest rate of corruption in Pervez Musharraf’s era.

Read: Transparency, accountability top priorities of PTI govt, says President Alvi

“We can only laugh over the TI report as it is not fair, free and against transparency. We are rejecting it as we have serious concerns over the report.”

The special adviser said the present government will continue its struggle for bringing reformations, on the other hand, beneficiaries of the corrupt system will remain defending each other.

“Institutions like Moody’s are praising the economic statistics of the present government. However, such reports like TI cannot mislead the world.”

Read: ‘New media policy to transform journalism into powerful institution’

She continued that PM Imran Khan has aimed to uproot corruption from the system and the nation could be fooled through such tactics.

Awan asked the government will play its role for the betterment of all segments of the society, especially for media workers. The government is formulating some rules with media workers and finalising a strategy that would end suicide incidents in media organisations. The government will deal with the cases of injustice in accordance with the law, she added.

Comments

comments