Transparency, accountability top priorities of PTI govt, says President Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi says transparency and accountability are among the top priorities of the government to ensure good governance in the country.

He said this while chairing a presentation on the office of Auditor General of Pakistan in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The President underlined the importance of incorporating modern technology and techniques in the auditing and accounting processes to ensure transparency and enhance efficiency, Radio Pakistan reported.

He emphasized that outdated procedures must be replaced with modern techniques and new technologies.

Dr Alvi hoped that international best practices would be adopted to ensure judicious utilization of public money and curb irregularities.

The President also stressed the need for capacity building of the human capital through regular trainings.

The auditor general apprised the president regarding the measures initiated by his office to improve the performance of the department and to ensure merit, transparency and accountability.

