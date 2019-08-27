Firdous Ashiq Awan urges world to ‘do more’ over Occupied Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that now the time has come that world must ‘do more’ over Occupied Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become voice of Kashmiri people and now its time that world must do more over the Iok issue.

She said that PM Khan took cabinet into confidence about his address to the nation over the Kashmir issue. The special assistant said that the cabinet has endorsed the decision of the government for showing solidarity with people of Kashmir every week.

“An effective message would be sent to India on Friday when the entire nation will express solidarity with Kashmiris,” she added.

She further said that the incumbent government has constituted ‘focal group’ over the Occupied Kashmir issue, adding that two members from the opposition, Mushahidullah and Naveed Qamar has been included in the focal group.

The special assistant said that the government has decided to create facilities for the transgender people and for this the legislation would be introduced soon for their rights.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that cabinet has approved the decision for allocating mandatory seats for disable people traveling from one city to another. She informed that now old people, aged above 75 years, would be able to get four free railway tickets in a year.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister directed to speed up the process of completion of public development projects. He urged the cabinet members to make a distinction between project planning and project implementation.

The cabinet was also informed of measures to register home-based workers with EOBI after setting up a new database. Similarly, a database of overseas Pakistanis will also be set up. A special police station for overseas Pakistanis has already been set up in Islamabad to help resolve their grievances and issues.

The cabinet was also apprised that bill payment deadline of gas bills will be increased to a fortnight to give people sufficient time for bill payments.

