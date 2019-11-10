ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-awwal sent out special felicitations to the Muslim community on the day associated with the the birth of final prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Taking to the social networking platform Twitter today, SAPM Awan in a series of tweet said that the life of the prophet (SAWW) was a shining example of how a Muslim should conduct himself throughout his/her journey on this planet.

She continued that the personality of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) was a beacon of light and hope for the believers and should guide those that follow on the path of righteousness.

She added that by adopting the teachings and conduct of the prophet (SAWW) Muslims can themselves become glaring examples of tolerance, fraternity, love, equality and brotherhood.

SAPM Awan said in conclusion that by being subservient to the teachings of the Prophet (SAWW) one can love, promote and cultivate the notions of humanity and humane values.

Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWAS) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country today.

The day dawned with thirty-one guns salute at the Federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country was offered in mosques after Fajr prayer. Special conferences, events and Mahaafil-e-Milaad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

