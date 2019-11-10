President, PM extend felicitations to Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan on Sunday extended their felicitations to Muslims especially to the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In their separate messages, they said the Prophet (PBUH) established a welfare state and a role model society on the earth by better management.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, said the government is striving to develop Pakistan as a welfare state based on the principles of the State of Madina.

He said the government is making economic and social reforms in various sectors which could bring about positive outcomes very soon.

The president urged the citizens particularly the religious scholars to play their role to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the thought of welfare state was, first ever, introduced by Islam in the human history. He said the Holy Prophet and Khulafa-e-Rashideen practically materialized this thought in the first Hijri Century.

PM said the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) marked the end of a history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from the right path and purified civilization by inculcating characteristics like human dignity and forgiveness, said the premier.

