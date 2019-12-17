Dr Firdous underscores need for harmony among all state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Paying rich tribute to the armed forces, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stressed the need for harmony among all the state institutions, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Masood Khan in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said, “It is our national duty to boost the morale of Pakistan Army.”

She said that the Army rendered matchless scarifies for the defence of the country and always supported democracy. Dr Firdous maintained, “Few of our foolish friends are indulge in defaming the forces.”

The special assistant said that the government and the Army jointly put the country on the upward trajectory of progress and development.

She said that the people who were rejoicing on court’s verdict in the high treason case, had taken oath from the former president Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing the press conference, Attorney General Anwar Masood Khan said that fair trial requirements were not fulfilled in Musharraf treason case:

He said that according to the article 10 (A) of the constitution, fair trial is right of every citizen of the state but Pervez Musharaf was convicted in absentia.

Masood Khan said that the trial against the former president held in his absence and added, “If a fair trial cannot be seen then the accused cannot be punished.”

