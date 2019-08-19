Dr. Firdous calls on president, presents govt’s one-year performance report  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Monday called on President D. Arif Alvi in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Dr. Firdous presented the one-year performance report of PTI-led government highlighting the achievements in different sectors to the president.

On the occasion, President Alvi appreciated the efforts of Dr. Firdous and her ministry in publishing of the report.

The president expressed hope that the report will disseminate information on steps and development projects of various ministries to the people.

August 18, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the PTI government in its first year introduced wide-ranging reforms and improved performance of ministries.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad held to mark the completion of the PTI’s first year in power, she had said that the incumbent government made institutions profitable and took remarkable steps for the betterment of the country.

The special assistant had dedicated the day to struggle of oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self-determination.

