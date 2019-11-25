Dr. Firdous arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 50th anniversary of OIC

JEDDAH: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit to attend the 50th anniversary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ARY News reported.

Dr. Firdous was accorded warm welcome upon arrival at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia’s high officials, Pakistani ambassador and a representative of the OIC were present at the airport to welcome the special assistant. During her stay in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Firdous will also hold important meetings with the Saudi authorities. She will met with the Pakistani community at the consulate tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Firdous had said that Pakistan will table a resolution on desecration of Holy Quran in Norway at OIC meeting being held in Jaddah today.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the special assistant had said that she will represent Pakistan in the meeting and will sensitize the Muslim body to formulate an effective strategy to prevent such incidents in future. She had said Pakistan will also engage the OIC about ongoing Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

