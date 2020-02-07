Firdous urges UNSC to fulfil commitments made with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday urged that the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfil the commitments made with the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating photographic exhibition in Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Dr Firdous said that curfew should be lifted in the valley and the Kashmiri people should be given their fundamental rights.

She said that the Kashmiri people want accession to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Alluding to the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the Special Assistant said the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will also see the dawn of independence.

Read More: Kashmir will be liberated soon: PM Imran tells AJK people

Earlier on February 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that Kashmir will be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory.

‘The sun of Kashmir liberation will rise soon, says PM Imran Khan while addressing a Kashmir solidarity rally at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He had said that it was his belief that the mistake committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revoking the special status of the held valley, will now lead to the freedom of Kashmiris. PM Khan had said he had raised the Kashmir issue at every forum effectively and represented as an ambassador of Kashmir.

Comments

comments