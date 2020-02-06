MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that Kashmir will be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory, ARY News reported.

‘The sun of Kashmir liberation will rise soon, says PM Imran Khan while addressing a Kashmir solidarity rally at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا جسلے سے خطاب میرپور آزاد کشمیر: یکجہتی کشمیر ریلی سے وزیراعظم عمران خان کا خطاب#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, February 6, 2020

He said that it was his belief that the mistake committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revoking the special status of the held valley, will now lead to the freedom of Kashmiris. PM Khan said he had raised the Kashmir issue at every forum effectively and represented them as an ambassador of Kashmir.

“Narendra Modi had won the election with a big mandate and took the step of revocation of Kashmir’s special status just to show his power. He campaigned against Pakistan and killed our 350 trees in Balakot,” he added.

Earlier, the prime minister reached Mirpur Cricket Stadium on Thursday morning, where he was received by AJK PM Raja Farooq.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

PM Imran Khan will also inaugurate the largest orphan house court of South Asia in AJK and will meet with orphan children.

Modi has committed a blunder on August 05 and he could not step back from it now, he said adding that his entire campaign was based on anti-Pakistan rhetoric and was bent upon implementing his extremist RSS-ideology after coming into power.

