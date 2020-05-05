Fire at Karachi’s mutli-storey building doused

KARACHI: A fire that broke out at the 10th floor of a multi-storey building situated at the II Chundrigar Road, Karachi has been doused after hours of struggle, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the people working on the floor, the blaze started at 8:30am after which a fire brigade was called which reached the site within half an hour.

Five fire trucks and a snorkel were used to control over the fire. The building has been vacated. “Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident,” a fire officer confirmed.

He further said that cause of the fire could not be ascertained, yet.

Earlier this year, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

Read more: Three children hurt in Gujranwala hut fire

Huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police had reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams. Sources further informed that the cause of fire is not yet known.

