Fire at Karachi’s towel factory doused

KARACHI: A fire that broke out at a towel factory situated in New Karachi area of the metropolis, has been doused, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the sudden blaze broke out at a towel factory was controlled by the firefighters with the help of five fire brigade vehicles. The cause behind the incident could not be ascertained.

The process of cooling is currently underway at the factory.

Following the fire incident, an emergency was declared at the NIPA Water hydrant. No human loss was reported, according to the initial reports, said the officials of the fire brigade department.

Earlier on January 7, the blaze at Karachi’s private school was doused by the fire brigade staff.

As per details, the blaze broke out in a room of a private school due to short circuit, said administration of the school. The kids were safely evacuated from the building.

Talking to media, the administration of the school had said the blaze broke out due to short-circuit in a school’s room, thanks to God children and staff of the school remained unhurt.

