Fire breaks out at Lahore hospital

LAHORE: Fire erupted at the Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital has been doused by the firefighters after hours of struggle, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the fire broke out at the hospital on late Monday night which quickly spread to other sections of the hospital.

Getting the information, the fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hours of struggle. The fire broke out due to the explosion of an oxygen cylinder that was kept in the storeroom of the Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

The medicine block of the hospital was completed destroyed by the fire, while no human loss was reported, said rescue sources.

Several patients saved their lives by running out of the hospital as they faced breathing problems after smoke accumulated in different wards of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the patients of the coronavirus ward have been shifted to other wards.

