VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after hitting petrol pump in Saudi Arabia
A car burst into flames after it crashed into a petrol pump in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The incident happened in Al Khafji Province. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The video shows a car, driven by a woman, swerving and crashing into the petrol pump in Ras Al Khafji, a town on the border between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The car and the pump are seen bursting into flames after the crash. The footage further shows the woman and her friend rushing out of their vehicle.
