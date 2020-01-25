Fire at cotton factory in Faisalabad claims one life

FAISALABAD: One person died when a roof of a factory collapsed due to fire at a cotton factory situated at Small State Road, Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted in a cotton factory which spread to an adjoining industrial unit. The roof the factory caved-in due to intensity of the fire, resulting in death of a worker.

Upon being informed of the fire, eight fire engines rushed to the site quickly and began operation to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control after hours of efforts.

The fire erupted due to short-circuit in the premises of the factory. The process of cooling is currently underway.

Last week, a fire broke out at a railway warehouse near Wazirabad in Gujranwala district.

According to fire officials, at least 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

They had said they have called in more fire engines to contain the blaze which is spreading further with winds fanning the flames.

The officials had said water shortage has compounded the situation. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

