At least 100 huts destroyed in Karachi fire

KARACHI: At least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

As per details, huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams. Sources further informed that the cause of fire is not yet known.

Read more: Three children hurt in Gujranwala hut fire

In a separate incident of similar in nature that took place in February, last year in Sanghar, three children were burnt to death as fire gutted a hutment in district Sanghar’s Kandiari area.

According to details, the unfortunate girls, eight-year-old Chandni, four-year-old Gori, and two-year-old Riyona, were visiting their relatives in Kandiari, where the incident took place.

The family was told to be a resident of Sinjhoro, one of Sanghar’s tehsil.

Comments

comments