Fire doused at factory in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: A fire that erupted at a factory located in Korangi Dhai No area of Karachi in the wee hours of Monday has been doused.

According to a fire brigade spokesperson, three fire tenders and three water tankers reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The spokesperson further informed that the fire broke out at the second floor of the factory which contains plastic and cardboard. No loss of life was reported in the blaze.

The process of cooling is currently underway at the factory.

Earlier on July 21 fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory situated in Sharafi Goth area of Landhi in the port city.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire was not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, medicines and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

